(Bloomberg) -- Bosnia-Herzegovina’s elections triggered an unexpected overhaul in the nation’s three-way presidency, but the result of the ballots has little chance of ending fragmentations along ethnic lines.

Voters in the Balkan country of 3.3 million chose representatives for all levels of government on Sunday, including the parliament in Sarajevo and the tripartite presidency of Bosnia’s complex power-sharing structure.

Almost three decades after a US-forged peace treaty ended a war in Bosnia, the nation remains divided into two ethnically defined entities, the Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation. Both are loosely bound together by a weak central government.

In a major upset, Bakir Izetbegovic, the leader of the largest Muslim party SDA, lost a bid for a seat in the presidency to Denis Becirovic, a Social Democrat backed by 11 opposition parties. The Bosnian Croat contender also lost to Croat political veteran Zeljko Komsic.

Zeljka Cvijanovic, the candidate supported by Bosnian Serb strongman Milorad Dodik, comfortably won a presidential spot.

In the Serb entity itself, longtime leader Dodik, who boasts of his ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, was elected for president of Republika Srpska.

