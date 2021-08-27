(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy is “very close” to meeting conditions to start tapering its $120 billion-a-month asset-purchase program, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on CNBC Television.

Bostic spoke ahead of the start of the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole policy forum. The conference, hosted by the Kansas City Fed and traditionally held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the peaks of the Teton mountain range providing a laid-back atmosphere for the usually buttoned-up crowd, is being held virtually for the second straight year as coronavirus infections surge around the country.

The symposium has been a stage for important policy announcements in the past and investors are waiting to hear from Chair Jerome Powell at 10 a.m. Washington time on whether he’ll drop any hints on the timing of tapering the central bank’s $120 billion-a-month asset purchases.

Fed officials meeting in late July mostly agreed they should start the taper before the end of this year, according to minutes of the gathering, though some would like to begin sooner rather than later and favor an announcement at their meeting next month.

Bostic Favors Quick Taper, Sees First Hike End 2022 (7:30 a.m. ET)

“My view would be, let’s start the taper let’s let’s do it quickly, let’s not have this linger,” Bostic said in the CNBC interview.

Bostic’s comments were similar on timing to views expressed in early August, when he said he could see a move following another month or two of big gains of jobs.

In the interview, Bostic also said he sees a lot of “episodic aspects” to the inflation dynamic. From conversations with business leaders, they anticipate inflation may go well into 2022, longer than people expected, Bostic said.

He said he sees a first hike in interest rates at the end of 2022.

