(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said slower inflation data could lead him to support dialing back interest rate increases from the 75 basis-point hikes the central bank enacted at its last two meetings.

“Incoming data -- if they clearly show that inflation has begun slowing -- might give us reason to dial back from the hikes of 75 basis points that the Committee implemented in recent meetings. We will have to see how those data come in,” Bostic said in an essay posted on the bank’s Website Tuesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have put investors on notice of their determination to keep raising interest rates until inflation cools. Powell has said a 75 basis-point increase could be an option at their September meeting -- depending on incoming data -- though the committee would slow its pace of hikes at some point.

At the same time, Bostic said the Fed can’t afford to stop raising rates before bringing inflation back to the Fed’s target, even if the result is higher unemployment for a time.

“History is instructive on this point,” Bostic said. “What economists have come to call stop-and-go monetary policy—tightening in the face of rising inflation but then reversing course abruptly when unemployment rises—arguably helped to fuel inflation during the late 1960s and 1970s.”

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is running at more than three times its 2% target at 6.3% in the 12 months through July, near the fastest pace in 40 years. The price index actually fell, though, in July because of falling gasoline prices, and showed progress on the core measure, excluding food and energy.

“This summer’s data showed glimmers of good news on the fight against inflation,” Bostic said. “The key word here is ‘glimmers.’ It is clearly much too early to claim victory.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.