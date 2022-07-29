Bostic Says US Not in Recession, Fed Has More to Do on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the US economy was “a ways” from entering a recession and the central bank had further to go in raising interest rates to get inflation under control.

“I don’t think the country is in a recession,” he said Friday in an interview on National Public Radio, though he said it was clear that a lot of people were hurting in the current conditions. “Because of that we really need to address the high levels of inflation and get this economy back into a more stable and sustainable situation.”

The Atlanta Fed president was the first central banker to speak publicly since the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month, delivering the most aggressive back-to-back increases in more than a generation to tackle rampant inflation.

“I’m convinced we are going to have to do more in terms of interest-rate moves. But exactly how much and in what trajectory will depend on how the economy evolves over the next several weeks and months,” said Bostic, who does not vote on policy this year. “We are going to get a lot of data in the next two months before our next meeting and that will give us a good indication of what the right course of action is likely to be.”

Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting to expect ongoing increases and that another unusually large move could be appropriate, though they would slow at some point in the future. The Fed next meets Sept. 20-21.

Powell also rejected suggestions the US economy was already in recession, citing ongoing job creation and a low unemployment rate, which stood at 3.6% in June.

“One of the things I have been encouraged by is how strong the job growth has been, which suggests to me there’s a lot of momentum in the economy,” Bostic said. Of a recession, “my team and I are not seeing that in the field right now.”

“There is a lot of demand out there,” he added.

Bostic said he would be watching to see if Americans’ concerns about recession lead to people changing economic behavior, “but we are not seeing that right now.”

Data on Thursday showed gross domestic product shrank on an annualized basis in the second quarter following a contraction in the first three months of the year. Two quarters of shrinking GDP is sometimes viewed by economists a rule of thumb to a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research’s business cycle dating committee -- the official arbiter of US recessions -- does not accept this view. Instead, the group of eight elite academic economists looks at half a dozen monthly economic reports to see a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months.”

