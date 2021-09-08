(Bloomberg) -- Boston Beer Co. withdrew its annual forecast as the company grapples with a severe and unexpected slowdown in the hard seltzer market.

While backing away from the guidance issued in July, the maker of Samuel Adams beer and Truly Hard Seltzer said its full-year diluted earnings per share will fall below the prior estimate of $18 to $22. It also expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs and shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers, according to a statement Wednesday.

“The market for hard seltzer products has continued to experience decelerating growth trends” since the July forecast, it said in the statement. Industrywide volumes could be more than 100 million cases fewer than predicted in May, Boston Beer said. “We believe there will be continuing uncertainty about hard-seltzer demand trends for the remainder of 2021.”

Read more: America’s Taste for Hard Seltzer Is Suddenly Starting to Wane

One of the hottest alcohol categories early in the pandemic, hard seltzer sales have slowed considerably of late as the market has become saturated and consumers have turned to other offerings. Molson Coors, which has launched three hard seltzer brands since March 2020, recently announced it would discontinue its Coors-branded seltzer.

Boston Beer shares plunged 8.3% at 4:40 p.m. in postmarket trading in New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.