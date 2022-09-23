Sep 23, 2022
Boston Celtics Suspend Coach for a Year for Violating Team Rules
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for a year for the 2022-23 season for violating team policies, a stiff penalty that could affect title hopes for the National Basketball Association franchise.
The suspension starts immediately. A decision on Udoka’s future beyond the season will be made at a later date, the Celtics said in a statement. The suspension was due to an improper relationship with a member of the organization, AP reported, citing two unidentified people.
Udoka apologized to Boston Celtics fans and players, has accepted the decision, and “will have no further comment,” according to a statement to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews.
It continues a month of troubles for the NBA, which suspended Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver for a year -- and prompted him to start plans to sell his stake in the team -- after an investigation found he used racist slurs and harassed female employees. Earlier this week the league also fined Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
Udoka led to the NBA Finals last season in his first stint as head coach. The team lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games and is considered a favorite to win the championship this season.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.