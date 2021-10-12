(Bloomberg) -- The Boston Fed has launched a search for a new president following the resignation of Eric Rosengren, who stepped down last month due to a chronic illness and following revelations about his trading activity in 2020.

“The committee is approaching this search in a very open and broad way -- doing a lot of outreach, collecting information and ideas from stakeholders, and being very open to ideas about who could be great in this position,” Boston Fed chair Christina Paxson said in a statement Tuesday. “We know any candidate must have both superior credentials and a deep commitment to serving the public interest.”

Rosengren retired early on Sept. 30 after 14 years at the helm, citing a serious health condition. His departure, and that of Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan, followed revelations about unusual stock trading last year as the central bank battled the pandemic.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.