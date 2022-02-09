(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced that Susan Collins, a University of Michigan economist, will be its new president, marking the first time a Black woman will lead one of the U.S. central bank’s 12 districts.

Collins, who earned a Ph.D. in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, replaces Eric Rosengren, who stepped down last year.

“Collins is an international macroeconomist with a lifelong interest in policy and its impact on living standards,” the Boston Fed said in a statement Wednesday. She was approved by the Fed’s Board of Governors after selection by the Boston Fed’s board.

Rosengren resigned in September, following revelations about his financial trading activity during the pandemic. He said his resignation was due to a serious health condition. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also stepped down, linking the move to focus on his financial disclosures.

The Boston Fed holds one of the four rotating slots on the interest-rate setting Federal Open Market Committee this year. Philadelphia’s Patrick Harker stepped in as an alternate to cast Boston’s vote at the January meeting.

Start Date

Collins will take up the Boston Fed post on July 1, after the end of the academic year. She currently serves as the University of Michigan’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

At the next FOMC gathering, on March 15-16, policy makers are widely expected to begin raising interest rates in an effort to rein in inflation that’s vastly overshooting their 2% target. The panel is also set to hold further discussions on plans to begin shrinking the Fed’s bond portfolio later this year.

Besides the Boston and Dallas Fed positions, the Fed board in Washington has three vacancies. President Joe Biden has nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to be vice chair for supervision, with economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson slated as governors.

If Cook wins Senate confirmation, she will become the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Governors.

Progressive Democrats have been pressing for greater diversity in leadership positions at the Fed, which has been dominated by White males. Appointments at the Boston and Dallas Fed banks have been under scrutiny by some members of the Senate Banking Committee, pushing Chair Jerome Powell to make the Fed more diverse.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.