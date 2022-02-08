(Bloomberg) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday set the bar for when the city’s vaccination requirement for indoor venues will be lifted.

The mandate -- which applies to facilities including restaurants, bars and gyms -- can lift when fewer than 95% of the city’s intensive-care beds are filled, when daily Covid hospitalization rates fall below 200 and when the positive test rate falls below 5% on a 7-day average, she said in a news conference.

Covid numbers in the city and Massachusetts have been trending down in February, but the latest numbers show Boston hasn’t fully reached the threshold for ending the mandate. Wu told reporters today the ICU rate is low enough, but the community positivity rate is still over 7% and daily hospitalizations are at 387 this week.

Asked about ending the city’s indoor mask mandate, Wu responded: “We are not there.”

She didn’t specify those criteria.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.