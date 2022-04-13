(Bloomberg) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu laid out her first proposed budget on Wednesday, a nearly $4 billion plan that funnels an “unprecedented commitment” into bolstering affordable housing in a city of skyrocketing real estate prices.

The fiscal 2023 spending plan, which taps $350 million in federal funds, devotes $31.5 million toward climate-related investments like expanding a Green Youth Jobs program, tree planting and a composting program. It adds $40 million more to the public schools, for a district total of more than $1.3 billion. The operating budget is up 5.7% from last fiscal year.

In contrast, Wu proposed a slight cut in the police operating budget, to $396 million from about $400 million.

Wu wants to puts $380 million into affordable housing through the operating budget, capital plan and using federal recovery funds. The capital plan for the 2023 to 2027 fiscal years is made up of $3.6 billion of neighborhood infrastructure investments, according to the city.

The housing injection includes financial assistance to first-generation homebuyers, energy improvements in the city’s classic triple-decker apartment buildings, and creating more affordable housing on city-owned land. Wu favors rent control, but needs support from the state legislature for it because voters banned it in 1995.

The budget must be approved by the city council, which is expected to debate the plan for months. The council has more granular power to modify spending proposals than in the past thanks to a ballot measure that passed in November.

