(Bloomberg) -- Boston’s historic North End restaurant owners are fuming over Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to charge a $7,500 fee for outdoor dining operations.

A group of 20 restaurateurs in the neighborhood famous for its Italian food hired a lawyer and sent a written ultimatum to Wu to drop the fee or face legal action, according to according to two restaurant owners involved in the ultimatum.

Wu, a progressive Democrat who took office in November, is not imposing this tax on any other city dining district, saying the North End is busier. Smaller restaurants can apply for hardship discounts and restaurants can now pay the fee incrementally, she said.

“We’re going to pay the same thing that everybody else pays … nothin’!” Frank Mendoza, the co-owner of several North End restaurants including Trattoria di Monica, said this week. “This is far from over.”

The future of pandemic-era restaurants’ outdoor dining space has been a point of contention in other U.S. cities. In New York, complaints over trash, rats, noise and fewer parking spaces have incited a push for a more regulated approach to the outdoor structures. Wu has promised the same when her emergency order that allowed for expanded outdoor dining in the pandemic expires in the fall.

The mayor’s press office declined comment in an email, citing “pending litigation.”

Restaurateur Carla Gomes, who owns Antico Forno and Terramia, is also angry about the fee. She says she and her fellow owners already pay for their own trash pickup and rat extermination, and they power wash their own section of sidewalk.

“It’s the principle,” Gomes told Bloomberg Radio’s Baystate Business. “It’s not fair.”

The North End neighborhood has about 100 establishments and is known for its Italian American population and Italian restaurants.

