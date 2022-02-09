Are you looking for a stock?

    2h ago

    Boston Pizza continues to deal with COVID-19 challenges

    The Canadian Press

    Food costs likely to go up from ongoing bridge blockades: Sylvain Charlebois

    VANCOUVER - Boston Pizza International Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit fell to $12.6 million compared with $19.6 million a year ago as the company continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the restaurant industry.

    The pizza restaurant chain says its profit amounted to 59 cents per unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 91 cents per unit a year earlier.

    Total revenue for the quarter amounted to $9.8 million, up from $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, while franchise sales by restaurants in the royalty pool totalled $183.2 million, up from $146.6 million a year earlier.

    Same restaurant sales in the quarter were up 25.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

    The company says same restaurant sales in the quarter compared with the fourth quarter of  2019 before the pandemic were down 11.5 per cent.
     