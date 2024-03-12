(Bloomberg) -- A quarter of young adults in Greater Boston are likely to leave in the next five years, citing a combination of high housing costs and transport challenges.

While nearly 90% of young residents said they enjoy their day-to-day lives, affordability concerns are driving many to consider moving from the area, according to a survey by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with HIT Strategies.

The state of Massachusetts saw a modest population increase in 2023 from a year earlier, though the number of residents is still slightly below peak-pandemic levels, according to the US Census Bureau. When the pandemic hit, remote work policies made it easier to relocate to more affordable regions or to places that could offer a better lifestyle. New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York and Florida are popular destinations for Massachusetts residents, Census data show.

The survey, based on responses from more than 800 individuals aged 20 to 30, highlights the strain of housing costs, particularly for young people at the beginning of their careers. More than 80% of respondents indicated rent costs as a major factor influencing their decision to stay or leave the region. Two-thirds urged local leaders to prioritize affordable housing, while 39% pointed to the need for more high-quality jobs.

Among those planning a departure, about a third said Boston’s transportation system was difficult to use. This is in contrast to the 20% of all respondents who said mobility in the region is challenging, suggesting transportation shortfalls are a factor behind young residents’ desire to move.

The survey also highlighted that young people of color are more reliant on the area’s public transit, taking the T subway system and buses at higher rates. The study was funded by the Barr Foundation, a Boston-based group focused on advancing initiatives related to the arts, education and climate.

