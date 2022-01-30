(Bloomberg) -- Boston tied a daily snow record, and blizzard conditions were confirmed across New England and Long Island from a storm that also dumped more than 8 inches in Central Park and even more to the east.

Boston received 23.6 inches at Logan International Airport in 24 hours, tying a 2003 record for the snowiest day, said Kristie Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Norton, Massachusetts. Central Park received 8.3 inches, while 9.1 inches were reported at the Throgs Neck Bridge and 13.1 inches in Bayside, Queens.

High winds, blowing snow and low visibility created official blizzards in Boston, Providence, as well as across parts of Long Island, Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey, the weather service said. More locations on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod might be added, but the weather stations there lost power at the height of the storm, Smith said.

A wide swath across Long Island got more than 20 inches of snow, with Islip taking the top spot with 24.7 inches. Several places in eastern Massachusetts got more than 30 inches. Many areas on the New Jersey coastline had at least 19 inches.

Temperatures will start to moderate during the week and reach into the 40s Fahrenheit by Thursday when another storm will bring mostly rain to the region. Some snow may wrap in across the Boston area, but “it won’t be anything like we saw this weekend,” Smith said.

