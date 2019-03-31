(Bloomberg) -- Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of Turkey’s main opposition party CHP, said in a televised press conference that his candidate won the race for mayor of Istanbul.

Kilicdaroglu’s comments came shortly after the ruling party AKP’s candidate Binali Yildirim said he won the municipal race in Turkey’s commercial hub and largest city.

