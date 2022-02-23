(Bloomberg) --

Botswana’s central bank plans to revamp how it manages interest rates, shifting to using the yield on the main monetary operations instrument as the anchor policy rate instead of the official Bank Rate.

The yield, which would currently be for the seven-day Bank of Botswana certificate, will be known as the Monetary Policy Rate, central bank Governor Moses Pelaelo said in a speech Wednesday in Gaborone, the capital. The changes, including making the certificates auction a fixed-rate system, are expected to come into effect this year.

“The improvements to the monetary policy operations will designate an anchor policy rate capable of affecting liquidity management decisions of banks, and thus providing a direct link to policy changes,” he said. “The improvements will also achieve an interest-rate structure that fosters an active interbank market that also projects the policy stance and desired impact of monetary operations on economy-wide interest rates.”

The Bank Rate is the benchmark for all interest rates within the country’s financial sector, with the central bank holding six monetary policy meetings a year. The policy committee will give its next policy decision on Thursday, with the rate of 3.75% possibly being raised after inflation surged to a record high 10.6%.

Other changes include introducing an interest-rate corridor -- with a new standing deposit facility at 100 basis points below the monetary policy rate and a standing credit facility 100 basis points above -- and commercial banks will be able to set their own prime lending rate.

The central bank will start talks with market stakeholders toward “a smooth transition and implementation of these monetary operations reforms,” Pelaelo said.

