(Bloomberg) -- Botswana is investigating the alleged massacre of about 90 elephants near the Okavango Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, and will hand a report to the government on Sept. 12, Environment and Tourism Minister Tshekedi Khama said.

The probe is being conducted by the country’s defense force, police and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, who are working with researchers, Khama told reporters at a joint briefing with International Affairs Minister Unity Dow.

Elephants Without Borders, a nonprofit conservation organization, said it found the carcasses of 87 elephants while conducting an aerial census in the Okavango Delta last week. All the creatures appeared to have had their tusks removed, raising suspicion they were poached.

