(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, appointed Frans Solomon Van Der Westhuizen as minister of local government and rural development and Konstantinos Markus as the assistant minister of agricultural development and food security with immediate effect.

Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi was dropped from the position of minister of local government and rural development, the southern Africa nation’s government said Wednesday in a Twitter post.

