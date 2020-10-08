(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low after the biggest yet economic contraction in the second quarter.The monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 3.75% from 4.25%, Governor Moses Pelaelo told reporters Thursday in the capital, Gaborone. That’s the first easing since a half-point reduction in April and the second cut this year.

Key Insights

Inflation was 1% in August, and has been below the central bank’s target of 3% to 6% for 11 months. It was only expected to return to within range in the third quarter of 2021.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts an economic contraction of 9.6% in 2020 before rebounding to growth of 8.6% next year.

“The economy will operate below full capacity in the short- to medium-term and therefore we expect low inflation pressures going forward,” Pelaelo said.

