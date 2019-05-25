(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s former president, Ian Khama, is leaving the country’s ruling party after months of policy disputes with the man he handpicked to succeed him, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Khama announced his decision in front of hundreds of supporters in Serowe, the capital of the country’s largest district, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Gaborone.

He said he would support a new party that has reportedly been formed by high-profile disgruntled former Botswana Democratic Party members. “I’m going to join them and they are going to form an alliance with other parties to remove the BDP from power,” Khama said. “I will work with them and other parties to remove the BDP.”

