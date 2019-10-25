Botswana’s Masisi Remains as President in Electoral Win for BDP

(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s chief justice, Terence Rannowane, declared Mokgweetsi Masisi the winner of the country’s election, enabling the ruling party to extend its 53-year-old hold on power.

While counting is still under way, the Botswana Democratic Party secured 30 seats, passing the 29 required to be the majority in parliament. Rannowane made the announcement Friday in Gaborone, the capital.

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change has 12 seats, the Botswana Patriotic Front three and the Alliance for Progressives one seat so far.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mbongeni Mguni in Botswana at mmguni@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro, Jacqueline Mackenzie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.