(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s state-owned oil company plans to request long-term fuel contracts this month to keep the landlocked African nation supplied.

Botswana Oil gained exclusive rights to import 90% of the country’s fuel needs from April in an effort to minimize market volatility. Regional firms that it’s worked with before have been hired to provide supplies through October, Onkutule Masima, the company’s general manager for supply, said in an interview. It will enter the market again in the coming weeks with a request for proposals for contracts that last at least a year.

Botswana consumes about 22,000 barrels of fuel per day and with no domestic production has largely been reliant on supplies from South Africa.

