(Bloomberg) -- Botswana has secured enough vaccines to inoculate its adult population against the coronavirus, according to Mosepele Mosepele, the deputy coordinator of the presidential Covid-19 task team.

The diamond-rich southern Africa country agreed deals with vaccine manufacturers to cover inoculation of 1.9 million people out of a total population of 2.4 million. Those eligible for vaccination, or are above 18 years, are 1.6 million.

Among the shipments, doses to cover 1.1 million people will come from Johnson & Johnson and 250,000 from Moderna Inc., Mosepele said in televised briefing on Monday. The planned procurement, which excludes earlier arrangements through the Covax initiative, is subject to changes during its implementation, according to Mosepele. Since March, Botswana has vaccinated 47,160 people with donated doses or got via Covax.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.