(Bloomberg) -- Botswana will hold parliamentary and local elections on Oct. 23, with the southern African nation’s ruling party facing its toughest challenge since gaining independence in 1966.

Nomination of candidates is set for Sept. 26, the Independent Electoral Commission said in an emailed statement Monday.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has been in power for more than 50 years, but its popularity has declined and it secured a record low of 47% of votes in the last election in 2014.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi was chosen by his predecessor Ian Khama, but the two have since fallen out since Masisi allegedly denied Khama benefits and also set out to reverse some of his flagship policies, including a hunting ban on elephants and high levies on alcohol to curb consumption.

The BDP will compete against a Khama-linked breakaway party that’s formed a loose alliance with the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition.

Read more: Elephants Can’t Vote, But They May Decide Botswana’s Election

