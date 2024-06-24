Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
-
6:01
Inflation, geopolitics weighing on tourism industry
-
13:41
Project Liberty bid for TikTok assets part of plan to build 'a better internet'
-
7:15
Waabi CEO aims to launch driverless trucks 'faster and safer than everybody else'
-
8:07
Put Shopify in your shopping cart, says Evercore's Mark Mahaney
-
'I live in hell': Anti-growth fervour grips U.S. South after pandemic boom
-
8:37
'50-50 chance' that AI outsmarts humanity, Geoffrey Hinton says
-
-
Jun 21
'Deeply unfair': CFIB calls on federal government to scrap capital gains tax increase7:00
'Deeply unfair': CFIB calls on federal government to scrap capital gains tax increase
With less than a week before Canada’s capital gains tax inclusion rate is set to rise, the country’s largest small-business association is renewing calls for the federal government to scrap the change or risk negatively impacting thousands of enterprises and their owners.
-
Jun 216:02
Online mortgage lender Nesto acquires mortgage finance company CMLS Group
Online mortgage lender Nesto says it has acquired mortgage finance company CMLS Group.
-
14h ago7:50
Markets today: Nasdaq futures under pressure as Nvidia retreats
Nasdaq 100 futures were under pressure on Monday morning, with Nvidia Corp. set for a third day of losses as investors cooled on tech’s sky-high valuations.
-
Jun 218:35
AI companies focusing on production over promises in 2024: Cohere co-founder
In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday, Nick Frosst, co-founder of Cohere says the science-fiction-styled doomsday scenario some fear will emerge from AI is not realistic.
-
13h ago4:56
Oil price news: Oil creeps up after loss as prices take cues from wider markets
Oil edged higher as it drew support from a firmer tone across wider markets.
-
Jun 20
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans5:13
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans
Canadian homebuyers are increasingly opting for variable-rate mortgages as expectations build that policymakers are about to provide further relief on borrowing costs.
-
Jun 21
Canada May retail sales likely fall 0.6% after April rebound
Canadian retail sales likely dropped last month, nearly wiping out all of April’s gains and highlighting weakness in consumer spending that will keep more Bank of Canada rate cuts on the table this year.
-
Jun 218:55
Nvidia sheds US$200 billion in value after short run as top stock
Nvidia Corp.’s run as the world’s most valuable company didn’t last long.
-
Jun 19
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say5:46
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say
Automakers in Canada say it’s doubtful there will be enough consumer demand for electric vehicles to reach the government’s target of phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
-
Jun 215:42
Car dealers reel from cyberattack on US$1.2 trillion market
A dealership in Phoenix is handwriting paper contracts and gauging creditworthiness with guesswork. A Jeep owner in Alabama keeps calling about when a replacement part will be in stock. A family in New Jersey is waiting for word on when they can take delivery of their new Audi.
-
Jun 205:36
Canada prepares potential tariffs on Chinese EVs after U.S. and EU moves
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is preparing potential new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles to align Canada with actions taken by the U.S. and European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Jun 21
The Week Ahead: CPI, GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Jun 214:34
Trudeau's future is tied to the vote of a rich Toronto neighbourhood
The streets of Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood are lined with arching maple trees and multimillion-dollar homes, a plummy refuge for some of Canada’s wealthiest families and top business leaders. Now it’s also a red-hot political battleground in the fight to control the country’s highest office.
-
Jun 18
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics3:28
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics
Canada’s economy appears to be positioned for a rebound after experiencing weakness last year, but consumer spending is expected to be impacted by higher borrowing costs, tighter immigration policy and a softer labour market, according to a report.
-
Jun 216:35
Oil and gas industry making risky play in response to greenwashing law: experts
Experts in communications and greenwashing say the oil and gas industry is making a risky play in so fully scrubbing environmental claims from their websites and social media in response to a new law.
-
Jun 215:20
All roads lead to Nvidia as tech sees record inflows, says BofA
The ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy that briefly made Nvidia Corp. the world’s most valuable company this week also drove record inflows into tech funds, said Bank of America Corp. strategists.