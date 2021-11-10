(Bloomberg) -- Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Daniel Lee, is leaving the Kering SA-owned brand after a little more than three years in the role.

The French conglomerate and the British fashion designer announced their “joint decision to end their collaboration” in a statement released on Wednesday. The reason for his departure wasn’t disclosed.

“A new creative organization for the house will be announced soon,” Kering said.

Bottega Veneta under Lee was the only major brand within Kering to experience growth last year, with its revenue growing 4.8% to 1.2 billion euros ($1.38 billion). Kering’s biggest brand, Gucci, saw sales drop by more than 20% over the same period.

Lee became Bottega Veneta’s creative director in July 2018, joining from LVMH’s Celine. At the time, the 32-year-old Lee was relatively unknown.

He took unusual steps to promote the Italian brand known for its signature woven-leather shoes and handbags in the past months. Bottega Veneta scrapped its corporate Instagram account earlier this year, instead opting to rely on fans with two different accounts. In China, it also wiped its Weibo account.

Bottega Veneta Wipes Weibo Account in Latest Social Media Snub

This is “bad news for Kering,” as Lee was able to “reinvent” Bottega Veneta’s woven pattern and “bring it back to consumer relevance quickly,” Luca Solca, analyst at Sanford C. Berstein said.

“It is unexpected that he leaves after only three years at the creative helm. The ball is now in Kering’s court to replace Daniel effectively,” he added.

Bottega Veneta’s “controversial social media policy may be revisited,” Flavio Cereda, analyst at Jefferies wrote in a note. He also said the announcement didn’t point to a planned exit.

Lee worked under Phoebe Philo while at Celine. Philo gained cult following during her time at Celine and is set to launch her eponymous brand next year, with LVMH taking a minority stake in her brand.

The timing comes at a challenging moment for Kering, with Gucci sales slowing more than some of its biggest peers in the third quarter, especially in China. The brand is hoping a new collection, Aria, which hit stores this quarter, will give it a boost. A movie starring Lady Gaga called “The House of Gucci”’ is also set to be released this month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.