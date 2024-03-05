(Bloomberg) -- Boulder, Colorado, has a new selling point besides its breathtaking Rocky Mountain scenery. It’s the No. 1 metro area for remote work, according to a new study.

The city scored 77.5 out of 100 on the remote working suitability index, the study by Florida-based marketing service DesignRush found. Trailing just behind is the Raleigh-Cary metro region in North Carolina, followed by the Austin area in Texas.

To create its index, DesignRush analyzed US Census Bureau data including housing costs, the percentage of remote workers, strength of an area’s broadband connections and commute times for hybrid workers.

Situated 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Denver, Boulder benefits from its strong broadband infrastructure and blossoming tech scene, allowing the city to host the nation’s highest percentage of remote workers, the study found. Over 20% of Boulder’s workforce works from home, more than double the national average of 10%, according to the researchers.

