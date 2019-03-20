(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s embattled president lost the support of the ruling party on Wednesday, dealing a serious blow to his determination to stay in office and oversee a political transition in the face of mounting protests.

In comments carried by Algerian television stations, National Liberation Front chief Moued Bouchareb said Abdelaziz Bouteflika “understood the popular protests and its demands.” With the announcement, the FLN became the latest in a growing list of parties, officials, unions and other groups to come out in force against the 82-year-old president and his now-abandoned bid for a fifth term in office.

The FLN’s top officials held a tense meeting to reach a unified position after nearly a month of protests that have rocked the OPEC member state and provided the most serious challenge to the ruling elite.

The protests began on Feb. 22, and are largely being led by the young Algerians who comprise the majority of the population. They’ve only increased in fervor after Bouteflika announced he would not run again, and instead would merely shepherd the country through a transition to be determined by a national council. A new constitution would be drafted and put to the people by year’s end, he said.

The compromise, however, was quickly rejected by the protesters, who saw it as an attempt by the president to sap their momentum and move ahead with his plan for an abridged term without holding elections.

Developments in the North African country are being watched closely in Europe and elsewhere: Algeria is not only Africa’s largest energy producer but has been a bulwark against Islamist militancy and migration from other parts of the continent across the Mediterranean.

Bouteflika’s term ends on April 28, and the idea of him staying on has been labeled unconstitutional, raising the stakes even more in the nation.

Prior to the FLN meeting, Chihab Seddik, spokesman for the junior coalition RND party, told Albilad TV that the country has for years been run by “unconstitutional forces.”

The stand by the two parties may reflect a realization that these protests are unlikely to fizzle out any time soon.

The FLN and the RND are “airing each other’s dirty laundry,” Ammer Rekhila, a political analyst at Algiers University, said. “Two pillars of the system are tearing at each other in an attempt to absolve themselves and dodge responsibility.”

Both parties have been criticized by the protesters as part of the regime they want to see removed from power.

Other key allies are also increasingly distancing themselves from Bouteflika and the powerful but secretive coterie of military, business and political backers known as “le pouvoir” that runs the country.

Earlier in the week, the army chief of staff, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, gave an implicit thumbs-up to the protesters, saying they were pursing “noble aims.” Salah initially warned the rallies risked upsetting the country’s political balance.

--With assistance from Tarek El-Tablawy.

To contact the reporters on this story: Souhail Karam in Rabat at skaram10@bloomberg.net;Salah Slimani in Cairo at sslimani2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, ;Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Tarek El-Tablawy, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.