Bovis in Talks With Galliford Try on Housing Unit Combination

(Bloomberg) -- Bovis Homes Group Plc has restarted talks with Galliford Try Plc about buying the company’s housing division after discussions earlier in the year broke down.

The potential deal could see the Galliford Try’s housing business valued at about 1.075 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. More work is still needed before the tie-up of Bovis Homes and Galliford Try’s unit Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration divisions could be completed, according to the statement.

“While discussions are still at early stages, this potential combination represents an exciting and transformational opportunity to create a leading U.K. housebuilder with enhanced scale,” Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of Bovis, said in the statement.

The two firms were in talks about a potential deal in May but those discussions broke down when Galliford Try rejected the bid. Fitzgerald was the chief executive officer of Galliford Try for 10 years before he left the company in 2015.

