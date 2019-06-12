(Bloomberg) -- The investor pushing to revamp the board of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is positioned to win four director seats at the real estate investment trust, according to a statement Wednesday.

Four current Mack-Cali directors won’t stand for re-election to its 11-member board at the company’s annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the company said. That clears the way for candidates put forth by Bow Street LLC, which owns a 4.5% stake in the REIT.

The investment firm has been locked in a proxy fight with the company for months after making an unsolicited proposal to acquire Mack-Cali’s office portfolio and to spin off its apartment properties.

Mack-Cali rejected Bow Street’s proposal, saying in March that its board unanimously determined it undervalued the company’s core office holdings and was unworkable.

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. -- had recommended last month that Mack-Cali investors partially support the push for change at the company.

ISS recommended investors support three of the four nominees, arguing it would allow a more thorough review of the company’s strategy.

Glass Lewis recommended two of Bow Street’s directors, arguing there were ample grounds to support incremental change at the company.

The four current directors who have decided that they won’t stand for re-election are David Mack, Nathan Gantcher, Alan Philibosian and Vincent Tese.

Mack-Cali said it would also opt out of Maryland’s unsolicited takeover statute and rescind its agreement with the family of chairman Bill Mack that allows the family to nominate up to three directors. The REIT has also set up a committee to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

