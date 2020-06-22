(Bloomberg) -- A small liberal arts school in Maine has canceled its sports for the semester beginning in September, setting the stage for others to follow as colleges re-evaluate plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowdoin College will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the semester because it won’t have all of the students on campus, according to a statement Monday.

All sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain off campus and take courses online, with some exceptions, the school said in the statement. Students who will be on campus include new first-year and transfer students, those whose home situations make it nearly impossible to do online learning and some senior honors students.

Colleges have been grappling with plans for students to return to campus in August and September amid concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus. Sports have been a point of contention, with many schools making changes to their programs due to revenue losses from the economic impact of the pandemic. There’s been speculation that the 2020 football season may be in jeopardy as players have tested positive in recent days for Covid-19.

Bowdoin’s decision follows that of the 13-member California Collegiate Athletic Association, which in May canceled sports for the fall semester. The division II league is made up of California state colleges that have won 154 NCAA championships, according to the league’s website.

Bowdoin classes will begin on Sept. 2 with exams ending on Dec. 21. Students will leave campus ahead of Thanksgiving in November and finish the term online.

