(Bloomberg) -- Bowmark Capital is weighing a sale of Focus Group in a transaction that could value the UK technology services company at as much as £700 million ($887 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is working with Houlihan Lokey Inc. on the potential divestment, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. The adviser could start reaching out to prospective bidders as soon as the beginning of February, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage, Bowmark could decide not to proceed with a sale and details such as timing could change, according to the people. A representative for Bowmark had no immediate comment, while a representative for Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.

Founded in 2003, Focus Group employs more than 900 people across the UK, handling telecoms, connectivity, IT, cyber security and mobile solutions for about 27,000 small and medium-sized enterprises and global businesses, according to its website.

Bowmark Capital, a UK buyout firm that focused on growth companies, invested in Focus Group in 2020 for an undisclosed sum.

