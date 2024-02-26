(Bloomberg) -- Interview Kickstart has raised $10 million from Blume Ventures to expand a library of courses in fields from machine learning to data sciences, demand for which is surging alongside the global development of AI.

Co-founded by early Box Inc. engineer Soham Mehta and Accel Partners alum Ryan Valles, the fledgling firm aims to help supply the skilled engineers needed to support a boom in artificial intelligence. It’s looking to grow its roster of about 500 recruiters and instructors from some of the world’s largest technology firms, and charges students $3,000 to $9,500 for lessons in everything from generative AI application to how to prep for job interviews. Those course can run from three months to a year.

The Santa Clara-headquartered startup has helped train over 20,000 engineers and software programmers so far, helping many snag jobs at Google, Facebook, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. Some of its students secured job offers of more than $250,000 and, in one case, as much as $1.2 million, the startup said while announcing the financing on Monday.

“We are facing a tsunami of demand for our courses in AI, we can’t keep up,” said Valles, who’s also the startup’s chief executive officer.

