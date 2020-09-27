UNDATED PHOTO: A bubonic plague smear, prepared from a lymph removed from an adenopathic lymph node, or bubo, of a plague patient, demonstrates the presence of the Yersinia pestis bacteria that causes the plague in this undated photo. The FBI has confirmed that about 30 vials that may contain bacteria that could cause bubonic or pneumonic plague have gone missing, then found, from the Health Sciences Center at Texas Tech University January 15, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas. The plague, considered a likely bioterror agent since it's easy to make, is easily treatable with antibiotics if diagnosed early and properly. (Photo by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Getty Images) Photographer: Getty Images/Getty Images North America
A three-year-old boy in China’s southwest Yunnan Province is suspected to have the bubonic plague, according to the Global Times.
The case is the only one detected so far, the paper reported, citing local officials in Menghai county. The infection was found during a county-wide screening, after three rats were discovered dead for unknown reasons in a village, it said.
Menghai county has started a level IV emergency response to prevent the spread of the disease, according to Global Times.
In July, China confirmed a case of bubonic plague in the northern province of Inner Mongolia.
