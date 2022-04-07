(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ruled for the now-coed Boy Scouts of America in a trademark lawsuit brought by the Girl Scouts over use of the term “scouting.”

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Thursday threw out a 2018 suit by the Girl Scouts, who alleged the Boy Scouts’ use of the terms “scout” and “scouting” in recruitment ads aimed at girls would confuse the public. Hellerstein signaled in September that he was likely to rule for the Boy Scouts, telling lawyers at the time that would be his “tentative” decision.

