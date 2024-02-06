(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc accelerated share buybacks as its new boss sought to woo investors while sticking to the company’s clean-energy strategy.

After fourth-quarter profit exceeded estimates, the London-based oil and gas major said it will repurchase $1.75 billion of shares each quarter in the first half of the year, compared with $1.5 billion in the prior three months. The company went even further to reassure investors, some of whom have criticized its strategy, saying it intends to maintain at least this pace of buybacks until the end of next year.

“Our destination remains unchanged,” Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss, who was appointed last month, said in a statement Tuesday. BP will shift from being an oil producer to a low-carbon energy giant while still “growing long-term value for our shareholders.”

Shares of the company rose 4.8% to 476.1 pence as of 8:01 a.m. in London.

BP follows a strong set of results for Big Oil in the fourth quarter, with Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc all surpassing expectations. Its earnings announcement caps a tumultuous few months that saw the abrupt resignation of former CEO Bernard Looney, a swell of rumors that it was a potential takeover target, and most recently calls from activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners to divert spending from renewables into oil and gas.

BP’s adjusted net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $2.99 billion, compared with $4.81 billion a year earlier and $3.29 billion in the third quarter. That exceeded the average estimate of $2.76 billion.

The earnings beat was “relatively low quality” but the increase in the buyback should be taken very positively, Redburn analysts said in a note.

As Auchincloss pledged to spend extra on higher-than-expected buybacks, he kept a tight rein on capital expenditure. BP will target spending of $16 billion both this year and next, compared with a previous range of $14 billion to $18 billion. The company now plans to return at least 80% of surplus cash flow to shareholders, up from its previous commitment of 60%.

