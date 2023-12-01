(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc and Spain-based clean-energy company Iberdrola SA announced the creation of a joint venture that plans to invest €1 billion in a new ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations.

The new firm aims to install 5,000 charging points in Spain and Portugal by 2025 and 11,700 by the end of the decade. The stations will be fully powered by renewable energy though the use of so-called “guarantee of origin” certificates, the companies said in a statement.

Iberdrola’s Pablo Pirles will lead the Madrid and Oporto-headquartered company, while BP’s Elena Melia has been appointed chief financial officer.

The new venture comes even as energy giant BP said earlier this year it would slow down plans for deep cuts in oil and gas production in order to prioritize energy security.

BP interim Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss has said the company will stick to a strategy that includes investments into low-carbon businesses. The major took full ownership on Thursday of its solar joint venture, Lightsource BP.

