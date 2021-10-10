(Bloomberg) --

Pure Planet may become the latest U.K. energy supplier to fold as a result of the surging prices and supply shortages rocking the natural gas market, Sky News reported.

Pure Planet, backed by BP Plc, has begun talks with the country’s regulator about adding its customers to the supplier-of-last resort process, under which the regulator appoints a new provider among the stronger energy companies, the TV channel reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Ten companies have failed since the start of August, according to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who has warned that more suppliers are likely to collapse as a result of the recent extreme volatility in gas markets.

Read More: How U.K. Energy Crisis Hits Gas Suppliers, Households: QuickTake

Energy regulator Ofgem said last week it will start a fund to provide emergency credit for customers who can’t pay their bills after wholesale prices soared to records.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.