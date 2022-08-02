BP Boosts Dividend and Buybacks as Profits Soar: The London Rush

BP Plc: The energy giant profits for the second quarter surged on higher oil and gas prices, leading it to boost its dividend and plan a buyback of $3.5 billion over the next quarter.

The company’s second-quarter adjusted net income was $8.45 billion, beating the average analyst estimate and up threefold from a year earlier

Greggs Plc: Inflation contributed to a flat year-on-year profit figure for the bakery chain in the first half of the year, despite total sales soaring 27.1%.

Higher food, packaging and energy costs have meant the chain has had to increase prices of its goods, although those hikes appear not to have impacted the number of sandwiches, pasties and sausage rolls it sold

S4 Capital Plc: Martin Sorrell’s media company has named Chris Martin as its chief operating officer to “scale the company's organizational structure and processes.”

Martin joined the company when S4 bought MightyHive Inc in 2018, and his appointment follows a torrid few months on the public markets, most recently shedding $3.4 billion after warning on profits

Outside The City

Conservatives are right to legislate against militancy, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael, but they must do more than “bash organized labor if they want to win the next election.”

Liz Truss vowed to slash “waste, bureaucracy and inefficiency” in the civil service to save billions of pounds a year for the British taxpayer if she becomes prime minister.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned the UK is no longer on track to meet its schools-spending target due to soaring inflation.

In Case You Missed It

England’s 2-1 victory against Germany to win Euro 2022 has become a sponsorship dream. An added bonus for the advertisers is that it hardly cost a thing.

And Barclays Plc is on the prowl for deals that will expand its business catering to Asia’s wealthy six years after largely retreating from the space.

Looking Ahead

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc and insurer Hiscox Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to update the market tomorrow.

