A windfall tax could crimp investment in the UK’s energy system, said BP Plc’s chief executive officer.

“By definition, windfall taxes are unpredictable –- and so would challenge investment in home-grown energy,” Bernard Looney said at the company’s annual general meeting in London. “We know that from past experience for the whole of the North Sea sector and supply chain.”

Calls for a windfall tax have intensified following record earnings from oil and gas majors. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t entirely ruled out the move, the government has been vocal about its desire for the industry to boost investment after the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BP announced last week that it would invest £18 billion in the UK over the next decade. Three-quarters of that will be directed at low-carbon sources of energy, while the rest will flow into its traditional oil and gas business. Looney said that the investments would happen regardless of whether a windfall tax is implemented.

