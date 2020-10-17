(Bloomberg) --

British energy company BP Plc wants to maintain its network of service stations in Germany despite its pledge to slash oil and gas production.

“If BP sells less and less fuel in the future, this should not result in the death of petrol stations,” said Bernard Looney, chief executive officer, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

BP operates the largest network of gas stations in Germany under the Aral brand and currently has 2,386 filling stations, according to the paper. The petrol stations are even “central” to BP’s new strategy of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

“More than 90% of the population lives no further than 20 minutes away from an Aral petrol station,” Looney told the newspaper. “This is something we will build on.”

