(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc bought US-based power and natural gas retailer EDF Energy Services as it looks to move further into the commercial and industrial space.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed in a statement announcing the deal. BP is looking to further diversify its energy supplies as it pursues a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“EDF ES is a leading retail power supplier in the US,” said Dave Lawler, chairman and president BP America. “This is exactly the type of high caliber business that will help drive BP’s transformation, giving more customers the secure, affordable and lower carbon energy they want while creating value for our shareholders.”

The move expands on BP’s existing gas and power trading business in the US. EDF ES’s customers are mostly large corporations and other large consumers such as retailers, universities and municipalities, according to the statement. It doesn’t supply residential customers.

The move could help BP integrate its expanding portfolio of wind power generation as well as electric vehicle charging through its BP Pulse brand.

