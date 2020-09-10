(Bloomberg) --

BP Plc made its first venture into offshore wind power with a $1.1 billion purchase of U.S. assets from Norway’s Equinor ASA.

The deal comes a month after the oil supermajor announced a new climate strategy that includes an exponential growth in renewable energy. The two companies also established a partnership to step up investments in offshore wind in the U.S.

BP will receive a 50% stake in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind developments off New York and Massachusetts, respectively, the companies said in two separate statements. Equinor will retain 50% in both, and continue to act as the operator.

Empire Wind has a potential installed capacity of more than 2 gigawatts, and Beacon Wind more than 2.4 gigawatts. Together they’ll be able to power more than 2 million homes.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.