BP caps shaky Big Oil earnings season as cash flow falls short

BP Plc capped a shaky Big Oil earnings season by falling into the same trap as its peers, posting weaker-than-expected cash flow despite the highest profit in years.

The results show investors in the London-based company are still feeling the pain of two life-altering events. BP is paying its way through the more than US$65 billion of penalties following the fatal Deepwater Horizon catastrophe in 2010. It also suffered from oil’s three-year downturn and is not yet fully benefiting from the rebound in crude prices even though it has curbed spending, reduced costs and delayed projects.

BP’s cash flow from operations in the first quarter, excluding payments related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, was US$5.4 billion, almost US$1 billion below average analysts’ expectations. The company paid out US$1.6 billion on a pretax basis related to Deepwater Horizon, including a US$1.2 billion payment to the U.S. Department of Justice. Payments are expected to be just over US$3 billion in 2018, weighted to the first half of the year.

BP’s adjusted net income for the first quarter was US$2.59 billion, rising from US$2.11 billion a year earlier and beating analysts’ estimates of US$2.12 billion. The company’s gearing, the ratio of net debt to equity, was 28 per cent, an increase from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Investors are looking closely at cash flow as an indication of Big Oil’s ability to pass on the rewards of higher prices through share buybacks. Royal Dutch Shell Plc generated less cash than analysts forecast in the first quarter and its shares were hammered after Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said the company wasn’t yet ready to commence a US$25 billion stock repurchase program.

BP has chosen to return part of the higher earnings from the windfall to shareholders by buying back shares issued in lieu of dividends during the downturn, spending US$120 million buying 18 million shares in the first quarter. At the same time, Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley has also pledged to keep a tight rein on spending and costs.

Though BP has worked through nearly all of the 390,000 legal claims stemming from the 2010 explosion, the bill for its remaining claims unexpectedly jumped late last year. BP was forced to take a surprise US$1.7 billion charge in the fourth quarter because the cases that did remain were among the largest and most complex. The company forecast in January it would spend $3 billion in spill-related payouts in 2018.