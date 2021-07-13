(Bloomberg) -- The two-day Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit, which is underway, is focused on topics ranging from the transition to a net-zero economy to the future of sustainable investing.

Speakers include BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney and Nissan Motor Co. CEO Makoto Uchida, as well as Gina McCarthy, the White House’s domestic climate adviser, and executives from financial-services companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas SA and Allianz SE.

The Sustainable Business Summit is being organized by Bloomberg Live, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. More information about the event can be found online and on the Bloomberg Terminal.

High Oil Prices Mean ‘Material’ Returns, BP CEO Says (8:15 a.m. NY time)

BP Plc had to cut its dividend, write $20 billion off its balance sheet, start a major company restructuring, and commit to cutting oil and gas production by 40% “so that we can transition,” CEO Bernard Looney said.

Shareholders are increasingly comfortable with the company’s new strategy and are “more supportive today than they would’ve been several months ago,” thanks to strong first-quarter results, he said.

The London-based oil major began share buybacks last quarter in a bid to win back investors’ support after a difficult 2020, which saw BP halve the dividend. “If oil prices stay strong, these will be material share buybacks,” the 50-year-old Irishman said, adding that there is “a good chance that oil prices will be robust and high over the coming years.”

In 2020, BP committed to ramp up investments in clean energy as part of its aim to slash emissions. The company came under fire after it committed to pay hefty premiums for the right to develop offshore wind farms off England’s coast.

BP remains confident the project will meet its minimum 8% to 10% return threshold, and as many as seven companies have shown interest in wanting to buy into it, Looney said. Its solar joint venture, Lightsource BP, has done 31 projects that also meet the company’s return targets.

Still, the company will “have to continue to invest in that hydrocarbon base” in order to fund the transition and reward investors, he said.

BP’s stake in Russian giant Rosneft PSJC “is an absolute core part of our company and our strategy,” Looney said. The relationship has attracted the ire of environmentalists and critics who point to Rosneft’s giant Vostok project in the Arctic as being at odds with BP’s climate goals.

While BP isn’t relying on carbon offsets to achieve its transition plans, the company believes it’s an important tool to get to net zero. BP will be active “in that space in a trading sense,” but an effective market needs to be developed, Looney said.

