BP Plc said has been forced to close some of its U.K. refueling stations because a shortage of truck drivers is disrupting deliveries.

The decision worsens what is already a serious energy and supply-chain crisis in the country. Soaring prices are driving gas and power retailers out of business, while the government has been forced to intervene to keep basic commodities like industrial carbon dioxide flowing to avoid widespread disruption to food processors.

“We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the U.K. and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades,” BP said in an emailed statement. “We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimize any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.”

ITV News was first to report the move by BP, which has more than 1,200 U.K. service stations, serving over 7 million customers a week.

