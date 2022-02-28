(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc’s shares dropped the most in three months after its decision to offload its stake in Rosneft PJSC was given little chance of attracting a buyer.

The London-based company already warned that it could take a financial hit of as much as $25 billion from exiting Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Several analysts predicted a financial hit on that scale was the most likely outcome, due to harsh economic sanctions imposed by the West.

“Given the circumstances and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, finding such a buyer may prove very challenging,” said Banco Santander SA analyst Jason Kenney. As it stands right now “a write-off is likely” although the situation in changing fast.

Sunday’s surprise move from the British company was the latest sign of how far Western powers are willing to go to punish Putin. BP has been in Russia for three decades and just weeks ago was staunchly defending its presence there. But it was coming under growing pressure from the U.K. government over the alliance with Rosneft.

Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney was summoned by U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to explain the company’s Russian links last week. Kwarteng welcomed BP’s move on Sunday.

Fundamental Change

“This military action represents a fundamental change,” BP Chairman Helge Lund said in a statement. “It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.”

BP didn’t say whether it was planning to sell its roughly 20% stake in Rosneft, or simply walk away. Any potential buyer would have to navigate a tightening web of economic sanctions that would make any transaction extremely difficult.

In a memo to employees, Looney said there would be “financial consequences” from the move that would show up in its next quarterly results. A spokesperson said there could be a writedown of as much as $25 billion.

“Walking away at this time is obviously not ideal from a shareholder value perspective,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “Monetizing the stake for fair value looked difficult even in more ‘normal’ times, and now, to us, it looks extremely challenging. That said, the exit from this stake ultimately removes one of the concerns with the long term investment case.”

Even before the invasion of Ukraine, BP had been subject to growing criticism about its interest in the Russian company. Unlike BP, which has pledged to gradually shift from hydrocarbons to cleaner forms of energy, Rosneft remains staunchly committed to fossil fuels and is planning a massive new oil and gas development in the Arctic.

Exiting Rosneft will immediately reduce the volume of oil and gas reserves and production that BP reports. Looney will also resign with immediate effect from the Russian company’s board, as will his predecessor Bob Dudley.

The London-based company will also exit its other business in Russia, which include three joint ventures with a carrying value on its books of about $1.4 billion.

Financial Shock

The move -- and the associated financial costs -- came as a surprise to investors. Prior to Monday, BP shares had risen 15% this year, bolstered by rising oil prices even as Russian forces were massing on Ukraine’s border.

Shares of the company dropped as much as 7.3% to 351p as of 8:07 a.m. in London.

In early February, Looney was still arguing that BP could “avoid politics” in Russia, which was “a large member of the energy system.” The shock of Putin’s large military incursion into Ukraine made that position untenable.

BP has a longer history in Russia than many of its peers. It was one of the first Western oil majors to establish a presence in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

John Browne, the chief executive officer at the time, bought a stake in Sidanco in the 1990s, which eventually morphed into TNK-BP, a joint venture with a group of billionaires. That gave BP direct operational control of Russian oil fields, with large numbers of expat staff in the country.

It was highly profitable, but also fraught with tension between the oligarchs and their Western partners. A bitter battle for control in 2012 ultimately resulted in BP exchanging its stake in TNK-BP for $17 billion in cash and a large chunk of Rosneft shares.

BP’s stake in the Kremlin-controlled oil producer had a lot of symbolism, marking the continuation of three decades of operating in the country, but in many practical ways the alliance was shallower than it appears.

While BP reported its share of Rosneft production, reserves and profit for accounting purposes, it didn’t have direct stakes in any of Rosneft’s fields nor physical access to the hydrocarbons they produced.

The London-based company did receive regular dividends from Rosneft, which last year amounted to $640 million, compared with BP’s total operational cash flow of $23.6 billion.

Rosneft said the move “destroys the successful 30-year cooperation” of the two companies. “The decision was made under unprecedented pressure from politically engaged forces,” it said in a statement on its website.

Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor ASA joined BP on Monday in starting to withdraw from Russia.

TotalEnergies SE’s has operations in Russia representing around $1.5 billion of its total cash flow, or around 5%. It has a stake in gas producer Novatek as well as a large interest in the Yamal LNG project. Shell Plc has a large holding in the Gazprom PJSC-led LNG project Sakhalin Energy, while Chevron Corp. and Exxon Corp. have a presence in lubricants.

