(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc and Equinor ASA have terminated their power agreement with New York state for a 1.3-gigawatt wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, blaming changing economic circumstances that made the Empire Wind 2 project unviable.

The two companies were among a group of developers who were rebuffed in October after asking state regulators to adjust their contracts to deliver power from offshore wind projects. The rejection was just the latest blow to the US offshore wind industry which is struggling to adjust to rising inflation, supply-chain issues and other factors that have driven up costs.

“This agreement reflects changed economic circumstances on an industry-wide scale and repositions an already mature project to continue development in anticipation of new offtake opportunities,” the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

