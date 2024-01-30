(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc’s planned reduction in oil and gas output is wrong for shareholders and the company should abandon the target, according to activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners.

Demand for oil is still there and it would be “irrational and insane” not to adjust and adapt the strategy to reflect the true pace of the world’s shift to low-carbon energy, Giuseppe Bivona, partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund, said in an interview with Bloomberg television on Tuesday.

BP’s new Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss has an opportunity to shift the strategy, Bivona said, adding that he hasn’t asked the company to completely halt clean energy investment. He declined to comment on the size of the Bluebell’s stake in BP, but said it represents a big position for the fund.

BP should spend $1.5 billion a year more through 2030 on oil and gas production and halt any further investment in renewables and power, the London-based investment firm said in an October letter to Chairman Helge Lund that was seen by Bloomberg. It reiterated its demands in another letter on Jan. 26.

The activist campaign adds to pressure on Auchincloss, who was appointed this month to replace the architect of the company’s clean-energy strategy, Bernard Looney. Bluebell, known for agitating for change at Danone SA, said it would have called for Looney’s resignation had he not left in September after admitting he’d failed to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.

BP’s strategy is still to move into clean energy, but amid that shift it will continue to invest in oil and gas, Gordon Birrell, the company’s executive vice president for production and operations, said at the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy on Monday. Of the $14 billion to $18 billion BP will invest each year to 2030, more than half will go into oil and gas, he said.

Auchincloss is pragmatic and BP’s capital framework will respond to the pace of the transition, Birrell said.

“We’ve been exploring and experimenting the last few years, but I think we’re getting clear on the types of businesses we want to be in, because we can’t be in everything,” Birrell said. “We like our shareholders, of whichever scale, to have a voice” and BP will debate its strategy with them over time, he said.

(Updates with BP comment from sixth paragraph.)

