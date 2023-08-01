(Bloomberg) -- BP became the latest Big Oil firm to boost shareholder returns against a backdrop of weaker quarterly earnings. The company raised its dividend and announced a $1.5 billion buyback as it bets on sustained strong oil prices in the coming months. The results come ahead of a meeting today with the UK government, in which the heads of British energy companies will be urged to reinvest profits in new North Sea oil and gas ventures, The Times reported.

In The City

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc : The British luxury-car maker raised about £216 million by selling 58.2 million new shares at 371 pence each.

The proceeds will be used to pay back high-interest debt and raise funds for its electrification strategy, the company said

BP Plc: The oil major raised its dividend by 10% and said it would buy back another $1.5 billion of shares, even as second-quarter profit fell by more than expected amid weaker oil and gas prices.

The results follow the same trend seen in peers Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, ExxonMobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., all of which have focused on increasing returns to investors even as the surge in energy prices that drove last year’s record profits has waned

Diageo Plc: The Johnnie Walker maker expects organic operating profit growth to accelerate gradually through fiscal 2024, even though environment challenges, including cost pressure and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, are likely to persist.

“We continue to expect organic operating margin to benefit from premiumisation trends and operating leverage while investing strongly in marketing,” the company said, adding price increases are more than offsetting the absolute cost inflation impact

Man Group Plc: The world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund reported a record of $151.7 billion in assets under management, helped by fresh inflows and $4.4 billion of investment gains during the second quarter.

Clients added a net $1.5 billion to its funds in the three months through June, with inflows predominately in its long only investment fund

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based lender, which generates most of its income in Asia, announced a fresh $2 billion share buyback programme. HSBC joins its global peers in benefitting from global rate rises that has been boosting income.

Still, UK banks remain under pressure to pass on the rate rises to savers — they have only passed through about a quarter of interest rate rises to customers, the Financial Conduct Authority has said as it warned of “robust action” for firms that don’t transfer benefits to consumers

In Westminster

Ministers are today expected to urge the heads of Shell Plc, BP Plc and other energy firms to reinvest profits in new North Sea oil and gas ventures, according to The Times. Rishi Sunak yesterday committed to granting hundreds of new licences for oil and gas production, as Tories intensify efforts to draw a political dividing line with the poll-leading opposition Labour Party on energy policy and the environment.

Meanwhile, the government said companies can use the European Union’s product safety mark indefinitely, a climbdown on a post-Brexit plan to enforce the UK’s own standard that was criticised by businesses.

In Case You Missed It

Prices in UK stores fell for the first time in two years, in another sign that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to ease.

Finally, US regulators have cleared GSK Plc’s Jemperli drug in combination with chemotherapy as a frontline treatment for a particular type of endometrial cancer, boosting the drug’s blockbuster potential.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, we’ll get updates from companies including consumer health giant Haleon Plc.

The Advil painkiller maker’s range of “recession-resilient” brands should help protect Haleon’s sales as consumers cut back on non-essential items, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Diana Gomes. The analyst expects the company to benefit from an announced cost-savings plan, which includes job cuts, from next year.

Haleon is also exploring some smoking cessation products as it seeks to offload non-core businesses, Bloomberg reported in July.

